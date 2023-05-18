Respected researcher unearths alarming hospital deception endangering children

Texas Children's Hospital continues to perform "gender transition services" on adolescent youth, including administering "puberty blockers" – which the Texas Attorney General deems "child abuse" – despite pledging to stop them in March, a conservative writer and respected researcher who has appeared with Tucker Carlson has learned.

"I have obtained exclusive whistleblower documents showing that, despite its public statements, the Houston-based children’s hospital – the largest in the United States – has secretly continued to perform transgender medical interventions, including the use of implantable puberty blockers, on minor children," Christopher Rufo reported in an article on his Substack page published Tuesday.

The redacted medical records supplied by the whistleblower cite Richard Roberts, "a University of Virginia-trained endocrinologist and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine who co-presented the grand rounds ... as performing transgender medical procedures on minors at TCH," Rufo writes. "According to these records, Roberts has managed patients ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old for 'gender identity' and 'gender dysphoria,' with indications for 'medication,' 'testosterone levels,' 'medicine refill,' and 'specialty services.'"

TRENDING: WATCH: Network host dismisses Ron DeSantis as 'baby in a crib'

Texas lawmakers are on the verge of passing legislation that would ban puberty-blockers and cross-sex, trans "hormone treatments" for minors, a development that has energized conservatives but scandalized LGBT activists and allied "progressives" in the state.

"Despite the hospital’s statement that it had ceased these practices, Roberts has continued to manage a heavy caseload for 'gender-affirming care,' including multiple patient visits in a single day last week for 'gender dysphoria' and 'gender identity,' and another for 'HRT [hormone replacement therapy],'" according to Rufo.

The senior fellow for the New York-based Manhattan Institute has been a leader among conservatives in exposing trans "gender ideology" and the agendas connected to it, none of which is more radical than encouraging gender-confused children to embrace the idea that they were born into the wrong sex, and then take "medical" steps to "transition" to the opposite sex.

Is deception a key weapon for those promoting transgenderism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (82 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Rufo reports:

"Another doctor at Texas Children’s, a Harvard-trained surgeon and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine named Kristy Rialon, has also been involved in conducting transgender surgical procedures on minors. The records indicate that Rialon inserted and removed “non-biodegradable drug delivery implant[s]” for “gender dysphoria in pediatric patient[s]” throughout 2022 and 2023 – including one procedure on an 11-year-old “female-to-male transgender person,” listed in records for three days after the hospital had announced that it had stopped performing “gender-affirming care.”

Rufo tried to get a comment from the hospital, but spokeswoman Kelley Carville responded, "We have no comment."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Rufo reports that "TCH and Baylor College of Medicine, which works in partnership with the children’s hospital, hosted a 'pediatric grand rounds' presentation titled 'Medical and Psychological Care of Gender-Diverse Youth,' describing the process of sex-change interventions, from puberty blockers to cross-sex hormones to genital surgeries."

The presentation describes "puberty blockers" and "hormone therapy" as first steps in lifelong gender-identity "transition": "TCH and Baylor College of Medicine encouraged doctors to begin treatment with puberty blockers and hormones during adolescence, and then consider surgeries, including breast removal and genital reconstruction, in adulthood – though the presenters explained that some surgical procedures could be appropriate for “adolescents on [a] case-by-case basis.”

Earlier this month, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he is opening an investigation into a" another medical center, Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, "over its alleged performance of gender transition procedures on minors," as Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Paxton's action stemmed from a Project Veritas undercover video from April in which a social worker from the center told an undercover PV reporter that it has patients “as young as 8" that have started "transitioning."

Rufo similarly called for an investigation of the TCH "gender affirmative care" procedures performed on youth and exposed by the whistleblower.

Responding to Rufo's article in the City Journal, where it was originally published Tuesday, "StoneRamon" wrote: "That this is happening in America is perfectly Orwellian and Naziesque at the same time. I'm reminded of Dr. Josef Mengele and his horrific experiments. ... Mutilating healthy adolescent bodies instead of treating adolescent confusion as a common and normal aspect of the transition to adulthood is a crime against humanity."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!