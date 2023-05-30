China's new ambassador calls 'students' to 'serve the motherland'

China's new ambassador to the U.S. called on "fellow compatriots" and "Chinese students" in the U.S. to work with the Chinese Embassy, according to two open letters published by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation, on his first day in office, Ambassador Xie Feng asked for the "support" of Chinese "compatriots" in the U.S., and also urged "Chinese students" in the U.S. to "serve the motherland," according to two open letters written in English on the Chinese Embassy's website. Xie called on both groups to serve as "bridges" between the U.S. and China to improve flailing bilateral relations.

"Blood is thicker than water," Xie's open letter to "fellow compatriots" states. "Your support, involvement and contribution would be most valuable."

You would have to ask Joe Biden why Xie remains in the U.S. The fact that Chinese citizens are literally flowing into the United States disguised as "illegal aliens" for the first time ever, under the Biden crime wave, explains a great deal. So, don't expect an answer from him. Biden is compromised. So is his entire family – his entire party, as well.

Not only is Xie's letter to "fellow compatriots" written in English, but another indication that its intended audience is Chinese-Americans is that it includes an invitation to visit China.

TRENDING: Carcasses left at pro-life center described as 'ritualistic attack'

Yes, China is preparing for war. This should be all the confirmation we need.

"A China marching toward modernity is a boon to the Chinese people and to countries across the world," Xie's letter states. "You are most welcome to visit China often to experience the progress of the country and find opportunities there for self-fulfillment."

Although Xie's second open letter to "Chinese students" is also written in English, it appears to be directed specifically to Chinese nationals studying abroad in the U.S., given that it states students had to overcome "a lot of difficulties" by "traveling across the Pacific."

"The Chinese Dream of great national rejuvenation can only be realized with the hard work of generation after generation of young people," Xie's letter to "Chinese students" states.

Xie – who is a member of the Chinese Communist Party and the former vice minister of foreign affairs – succeeds Qin Gang, whose tenure as Chinese ambassador to the U.S. ended in December 2022, according to Chinese government records.

As DCNF reports, Xie's tenure as Chinese ambassador to the U.S. begins as only 15% of Americans hold a favorable view of China, which is the lowest in recorded history, according to a March 2023 Gallup poll. By contrast, the poll states that 34% of Americans held a favorable view of China in August 1989 in the fallout of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, during which the Chinese government slaughtered as many as 10,000 pro-democracy protesters, according to the former British ambassador to China, Sir Alan Donald.

U.S.-China relations have experienced a precipitous decline under General Secretary Xi Jinping who came into power in 2012 and secured an unprecedented third term last October.

Xi's reign has been marred by a series of alarming reports from within the communist nation, including that China is committing genocide against ethnic minorities in the western province of Xinjiang and that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

At the same time, China's international activities have also come under increased scrutiny recently in light of massive Chinese military "rehearsals" for a potential Taiwan invasion, alleged Chinese government police stations in the U.S. as well as Chinese spy balloons traversing the United States.

The Chinese communists are also buying up everything they can get their hands on in America – including farmland.

"I stand ready to serve our country together with you," Xie said in one of his missives. "Let us carry forward the tradition of loving our country and studying abroad to serve the motherland. I encourage you to observe and embrace the world with the motherland in mind, and build our country and serve the people with a global vision. Let us build a fulfilling life in the process of advancing Chinese modernization and contribute our intellect and strength to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

He added: "I stand ready to build bridges of communication together with you. Every one of you is a window for the world to learn about China and a bond linking the Chinese and American people. At a time of serious difficulties and challenges in China-U.S. relations, I hope that all of you, with your deep understanding of both China and the West, will tell China's story well, present a true China to your American friends, and contribute to greater mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries."

"I stand ready to help as you realize your youthful dreams," he added. "The time in school and university is the best time of one's life. I hope you will make the most of youth. I encourage you to set your sight on the world and the future, take in knowledge like a sponge, and master true expertise and practical skills to pursue constant self-improvement. I also hope you will stay united, value friendship, help one another, exercise more and put safety first. Our motherland and your families all hope you will enjoy good health and academic success and fulfill your dreams."

It's clear Beijing is preparing for war – total war. This is the greatest existential threat the U.S. faces over the next few years – yet the Democrats insist it's "climate change." Geeesh!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!