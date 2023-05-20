China's program to encourage marriage, childbearing

(E.U. TIMES) – Fearing demographic collapse, China is launching a new nationwide program to “build a new-era marriage and childbearing culture” within its population.

The pro-natalist scheme was announced by way of state media outlet the Global Times, which said it was intended to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Families after the UN expressed concern about fertility decline and “demographic change.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Officials said the venture will “focus on tasks including promoting marriage and having children at appropriate ages, encouraging parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curbing high ‘bride prices’ and other outdated customs.”

TRENDING: These 4 companies have gone full 'Bud Light'

Read the full story ›