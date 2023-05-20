A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China's program to encourage marriage, childbearing

After decades of brutal suppression, communist nation fears demographic collapse

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2023 at 3:42pm
(E.U. TIMES) – Fearing demographic collapse, China is launching a new nationwide program to “build a new-era marriage and childbearing culture” within its population.

The pro-natalist scheme was announced by way of state media outlet the Global Times, which said it was intended to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Families after the UN expressed concern about fertility decline and “demographic change.”

Officials said the venture will “focus on tasks including promoting marriage and having children at appropriate ages, encouraging parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curbing high ‘bride prices’ and other outdated customs.”

