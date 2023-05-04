'The Chosen' to be streamed to 300+ prisons, thousands of inmates across U.S.

(CBN NEWS) -- The nation's largest Christian prison ministry is bringing the widely popular series "The Chosen" to more than 300 prisons in the United States.

Prison Fellowship is partnering with the Come and See Foundation to stream the multi-season TV show about the life and ministry of Jesus to inmates, free of charge.

"This life-changing television series that has become a phenomenon around the world will soon be available to tens of thousands of incarcerated men and women on the Prison Fellowship Floodlight platform, thanks to the Come and See Foundation," said James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship.

