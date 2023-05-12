A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Christian leaders pray for Israel in her time of war

'God, we have desecrated our faith before the Jewish people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2023 at 10:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

South Dakota Army National Guardsmen launch reduced-range practice rockets during a live-fire exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Over 500 rockets have been fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza since Wednesday, despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. The IDF has taken to the field to protect the Jewish State and precision airstrikes have succeeded in neutralizing several top Islamist commanders responsible for the rocket attacks; several civilians, including children, were killed as well.

The complex situation has left many Christians conflicted and perplexed, wondering how to pray for the situation to end without any more suffering. Israel365 News reached out to Christian prayer leaders.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

John Enarson, the Christian Relations Director for Cry For Zion, a Temple Mount advocacy group, lives in Israel with his wife and children and has a strong personal interest in praying for Israel’s safety. He recently published an article on how a Christian who values peace on earth and love for all of God’s creatures should pray at a time when Israel is at war.

TRENDING: Mentioning Jordan Neely's arrest record is 'revictimizing' him, says 'View' co-host

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christian leaders pray for Israel in her time of war
'Put in jail if you speak about Jesus?' U.S. preacher battles back in Bible case
WATCH: Prophecy Roundtable with Doug Hamp and Elizabeth Farah
FDA makes big change on blood-donation process for gay people
Elon Musk picks new CEO for Twitter, to start within weeks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×