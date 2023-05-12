Christian leaders pray for Israel in her time of war

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Over 500 rockets have been fired at Israel by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza since Wednesday, despite efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. The IDF has taken to the field to protect the Jewish State and precision airstrikes have succeeded in neutralizing several top Islamist commanders responsible for the rocket attacks; several civilians, including children, were killed as well.

The complex situation has left many Christians conflicted and perplexed, wondering how to pray for the situation to end without any more suffering. Israel365 News reached out to Christian prayer leaders.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

John Enarson, the Christian Relations Director for Cry For Zion, a Temple Mount advocacy group, lives in Israel with his wife and children and has a strong personal interest in praying for Israel’s safety. He recently published an article on how a Christian who values peace on earth and love for all of God’s creatures should pray at a time when Israel is at war.

TRENDING: Mentioning Jordan Neely's arrest record is 'revictimizing' him, says 'View' co-host

Read the full story ›