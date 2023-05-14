Christian streaming service behind 'God's Not Dead' merges with Hallmark Channel rival

(BREITBART) -- The Christian streaming service Pure Flix, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television, is merging with Great American Media, the home of family-friendly cable networks Great American Family and Great American Living.

As part of the deal, content from both Pure Flix and Great American Media will become available on each other’s platforms.

Sony acquired Pure Flix in 2020. The streamer features a wide range of faith-based movies and TV series, including the wildly popular The Chosen and the movies The Case for Christ and God’s Not Dead. The streamer costs $7.99 a month.

