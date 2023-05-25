A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church of Scotland's membership dropped by half since 2000

Age of average worshiper is 62

Published May 25, 2023 at 12:55pm
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:55pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Church of Scotland has lost more than half of its members since the year 2000, with the average age of worship attendees being 62, according to a recently released report.

The Assembly Trustees report, created in advance of the Church’s General Assembly, which is scheduled to go from May 20-25 in Edinburgh, analyzed the statistical information about the denomination.

According to the report, the membership of the Church in 2021 was 283,600, which represented a 4.6% decline compared to 2020, and well below the 1.3 million reported in the 1950s.

