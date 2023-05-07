A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Our city is going down the drain': Protesters clash with police, block subway over chokehold death

Major felonies on underground increase by more than 40%, with murders reaching a 25-year high

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 7, 2023 at 4:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Robert Hovor from Pixabay)

(Image by Robert Hovor from Pixabay)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Protesters clashed with the New York Police Department and blocked subway tracks on Saturday over the death of Jordan Neely, according to multiple reports.

Seven people were arrested in the Manhattan protests on Saturday, where demonstrators could be heard shouting “No justice, no peace,” and were seen jumping onto subway tracks while preventing people from exiting a train, the New York Post reported. Jordan Neely, 30, died on Monday after being restrained by 24-year-old Daniel Penny after he reportedly acted aggressively toward passengers

TRENDING: How the extreme left happily destroyed the 1st Amendment

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Neely’s death was ruled a homicide by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office; he had been arrested over 40 times and was the subject of a warrant for felony assault at the time of Monday’s incident, CBS News reported.

WATCH:

Did Jordan Neely bring is death upon himself?

Major felonies on New York City’s subways have increased by over 40%, with murders reaching a 25-year high in 2022.

WATCH:

Video posted on Twitter by independent photojournalist Rebecca Brannon shows protesters pushing a man away from a subway car. Another video by Brannon showed protesters on a subway track, blocking a train from entering the station. At least one police officer was injured, Brannon reported.

“Our city is in crisis,” one man told Brannon in a video posted on Twitter. “Our city is going down the drain.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Our city is going down the drain': Protesters clash with police, block subway over chokehold death
Suburbs, long a melting pot, now are 'pulling us apart'
Commission slams religious rights violations in Iran and China
Biden rule: 'Person' does NOT include the unborn
Next president? 'Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power' by Joel Gilbert
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×