Clothing made from fungi-based 'mushroom leather' could repair itself

Materials found to have regenerative properties

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:35pm
(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – Self-repairing clothing may seem like a far-out idea from science fiction. But a recent study suggests that it could be possible soon, thanks to the regenerating properties of fungus.

According to a study from researchers at Newcastle University and Northumbria University, “mushroom leather” made using mycelium — the root-like part of fungus — could one day have self-repairing properties. These could, in theory, be used in everything from household furniture to leather jackets.

“The ability of this regenerative mycelium material to heal micro and macro defects opens interesting prospects for unique product applications in leather-goods replacements such as furniture, automotive seats, and fashionwear,” the researchers noted.

Read the full story ›

