'I collapsed': Documentary stuns with life-altering COVID-shot injuries

A new documentary is being released that is stunning its audience with evidence of life-altering COVID shot injuries.

The bat virus, according to evidence available now, likely came from a release from a Wuhan, China, lab that was working with those threats several years ago.

It circled the globe, killing at estimated seven million, including 1.1 million in the United States.

And it has injured hundreds of thousands – some so severely their lives probably never will be the same.

It is Epoch TV, a part of Epoch Times, that has created "The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told."

See the video trailer:

Victims of the shots tell viewers:

"I began to shake uncontrollably."

"I can't hold my head up."

"I collapsed. That's all I remember."

"The mind games are ridiculous."

Joe Biden's medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, also is on screen claiming that when people submit to mandates to take the shots, they "become a dead end to the virus."

The documentary's website explained that the vaccines "were rolled out under emergency use authorization after a much shorter than normal testing period. Millions of people rolled up their sleeves because they were told they were doing their part to end the pandemic. But for some—it didn’t go as expected."

The documentary provides an uncensored look at those who "now are suffering the debilitating after-effects" of the vaccination agenda.

It explains, "The patients in the documentary suffered severe reactions to the shot and their health spiraled out of control. When they reached out to the public health system and pharmaceutical companies for help and support, instead of being acknowledged, cared for, and studied; they were ignored, censored, and called 'anti-vaxxers' despite having gotten the shot. These patients are by no means isolated cases. The world is witnessing a growing epidemic of COVID-19 vaccine injuries that can no longer be ignored."

A report from WUSF confirms that among other ailments like exhaustion, shortness of breath, struggling to remember, to focus and even do basic tasks, there are those suffering from what is being called brain fog.

Then there's myocarditis, the cardiac arrest like that suffered by a senior airline pilot only moments after landing, and more.

Testimonies come from Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA vaccine technology pioneer; Dr. Peter McCullough, internist & cardiologist and chief scientific officer, The Wellness Company; Dr. Pierre Kory, pulmonary and critical care specialist and co-founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance; Dr. Paul E. Marik, pulmonary and critical care specialist and chairman of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance and others.

The director/producer, Cindy Drukier, said, "As a journalist, the story that dominated life over the last few years was of course, COVID-19. There was no avoiding it. And yet, some aspects were avoided by most media, despite being obviously newsworthy. These included reports of people experiencing life-altering reactions to the COVID vaccines. The victims could be any of us. These stories need to be told."

