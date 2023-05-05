Man pleads guilty to 'hate' crime for trying to torch Christian church

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal "hate" crime for trying to torch a Christian church.

A statement from the Department of Justice said Darion Ray Sexton, 22, admitted setting the fire by throwing two Molotov cocktails at the front door and at the church basement.

The attack happened in January to a church in Loveland.

"Sexton further admitted that he was motivated to set this fire due to the religious character of the church and that he intended to destroy the church," the DOJ reported.

TRENDING: Students' U.S. history and civics grades plummet following lockdowns

"Protecting religious freedom and observance is a top priority for the Department of Justice," said DOJ spokeswoman Kristen Clarke.

"We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack houses of worship and target religious communities."

Sentencing in the case will be July 21, and Sexton faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Are houses of worship increasingly under attack? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"We all have a right to feel safe and secure in our houses of worship – no matter our religion or belief," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. "An act of violence in one of our sacred places is especially serious, and we will work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute all such offenses."

Mark Michalek, of the FBI, explained, "The FBI treats hate crimes as the highest priority of our civil rights program because everyone deserves to feel safe to exercise their religion without fear of violence from others.

"FBI Denver is committed to protecting those rights, and we will continue to aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to all communities that have been targeted."

A report from the Denver Gazette said it was Abiding Love Lutheran Church that was targeted.

The attack happened early during the evening hours of Jan. 19. The Molotovs "charred the church's front door and caused slight damage in the basement."

The blazes were put out by the church's sprinkler system.

Investigators located Sexton easily because he left footpringsi n the snow.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!