Comer: Bidens got 'more than $10 million from foreign entities'

The Biden family long has been suspected of running an international influence-peddling scheme collecting cash for access to Joe Biden, then vice president and now president. After all, Hunter Biden at one point was getting tens of thousands of dollars a month to be on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, in an industry where he had zero experience.

And that's exactly what GOP investigators in the U.S. Congress now are charging.

A new report from Republicans investigating vast cash payments to the Biden family over the years, released by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has the receipts: "The Biden family and associates' activities in Romania bear clear indicia of a scheme to peddle influence from 2016 to 2017," the report said. "While Vice President Biden lectured Romania on corruption and ethics, Hunter Biden received – through Biden associate Rob Walker – over a million dollars from a company controlled by a Romanian individual accused of corruption (Gabriel Popoviciu)."

The report continued, "That work appears separate from a Hunter Biden representative's explanation that he referred Popoviciu to a law firm."

The Daily Signal reported the evidence, revealed in a 36-page memo from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, charged Joe Biden's family collected more than $10 million from foreign entities – "mostly while he was vice president."

The report was compiled from thousands of pages of bank records of the Biden family.

"Documents tell the story of how Biden family members and various business associates created more than 20 companies during Biden’s vice presidency. The first family also used business associates’ companies to receive the foreign money, bank records show, according to the memo," said the report. (WATCH James Comer's news conference below):

The GOP report said there were attempts to conceal "large transactions" by having "incremental payments" made over time to "different bank accounts."

For example, the records document how "Chinese nationals and companies with close ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party" tried to hide the transfer of funds by "layering in American limited liability companies," the report said.

The memo reveals, "The Biden family and associates’ activities in coordination with Chinese nationals and their corporate entities appear to be an attempt to engage in financial deception. To be clear, multiple Biden family members received money from the Chinese after it passed through the Robinson Walker, LLC account. Additionally, Hunter Biden received money directly into his company’s account from a Chinese-controlled entity."

The GOP memo charges, "The Bidens received millions of dollars from their Chinese partnership. When Ye was detained by the Chinese, Hunter Biden then attempted to distance himself from the relationship by claiming he had never been paid by CEFC. This was false."

The memo referenced Ye Jianming and his company, CEFC, who was detained by the CCP in 2018.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the "Second Records Memorandum" released Wednesday, "specifically outlines the Biden family's ties to Romanian 'influence peddling' and a web of LLCs created while Biden was vice president. It also accuses President Biden for a 'lack of transparency' regarding his family's receipt of funds from China, which he has said are 'not true.'"

It charges the Bidens with creating 20 companies "affiliated with certain Biden family members" that accepted "funds from foreign companies ranging from $5,000 to $3 million."

Large portions of those payments then were forwarded to Biden family members, the report said.

The Daily Mail confirmed, "Between 2015 and 2017, Robinson Walker, LLC received $3 million from Bladon Enterprises Limited – Popoviciu's Cypriot company – which was then paid out to Biden family members in a total sum of over $1 million. The first payments were received by the LLC just weeks after then-Vice President Biden hosted Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House and they discussed anti-corruption policies. Biden family accounts gained $1.038 million from Robinson Walker, LLC in a series of 17 deposits, 16 of which were made while Biden was still in the White House. The payments went to associate James Gilliar, Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, Owasco LLC and an 'unknown Biden bank account.'"

The investigators in March released a report "detailing a payment of $3 million in 2017 received by Biden family associate Rob Walker from a CEFC China Energy-linked firm State Energy HK Limited. About $1 million of that money was then passed from Walker to several Biden family members – including Hallie Biden – in more than 15 incremental payments."

At the time, Republicans said, "It is unclear what services were provided to obtain this exorbitant amount of money."

A White House official, Ian Sams, before the GOP's report was released, claimed, "House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points."

Separately, the House has subpoenaed a document from the FBI that a whistleblower says confirms a scheme for Joe Biden to make decisions to the benefit of a "foreign national" making huge cash payments to the family.

