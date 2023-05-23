'Coming storm': Franklin Graham warns Christians about woke banks

In an address to the National Religious Broadcasters at their annual meeting in Florida, evangelist Franklin Graham warned of a "coming storm" that Christian organizations are facing – from the banking industry.

He explained he's been forced to take steps to avoid being "canceled" on short notice in his own work, according to a report from the Washington Times.

He's chief of the international relief charity Samaritan's Purse as well as executive at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, launched by his late father.

The issue is that leftists in control of various banking institution or corporations have launched deliberate – and discriminatory – attacks on organizations of faith.

For example, the National Committee for Religious Freedom, started by former Kansas senator and governor Sam Brownback, had its accounts arbitrarily closed by Chase last year – with no explanation.

Graham said the surge of "wokeness" that already has invaded universities, schools, governments and social media organizations, "could sweep over evangelical ministries that broadcast the Gospel message and call out sinful behaviors," the report said.

For example, the Bible condemns homosexuality; yet modern society not only promotes the lifestyle choice, but elevates and exalts it to a protected activity level.

The same with much of the LGBT agenda.

"I believe there’s a coming storm that we’re all going to [have to] be ready for," he told the audience, the report said. "It’s not going to be good. The world is deteriorating so quickly. It seems like every demon in hell has been turned loose."

In fact, the Joe Biden administration has made a priority of promoting abortion through a "whole of government" scheme, as well as the body mutilations on children demanded by the transgender part of the LGBT ideology.

Graham said ministry details often now reside in the cloud.

The report said, "But large corporations such as Amazon 'own the cloud' and can cancel service abruptly," he said.

"If you can’t store your data and you can’t retrieve your data, your organization is not going to last much longer," he warned.

There are those who shouldn't worry, he emphasized, those who "don't preach the Gospel."

"If you’re not going to talk about sin, you don’t have anything to worry about. But if you’re going to try to preach and proclaim the Gospel, they’re going to try to shut you up," the report said.

He said Samaritan's Purse, being proactive, built a data center so it could keep operating.

"We built it big enough so that we can help other organizations if they want to store their data there, too," he said.

And the organization was forced to move its bank accounts to a new bank when its previous service provider "canceled accounts for the Family Research Council," the report said.

His warning: Those who are offended when Christians call the LGBTQ lifestyle a sin "are coming out [of] universities, and they’re going into businesses and now they’re getting into [corporate] leadership."

He said, "Just don’t sit there on your hands and let the storm hit. And then have this look on your face like I didn’t know that was coming. I didn’t see that coming. You’d better see it coming. The world hates us, and Jesus told us the world hated me first and they’re gonna hate you.

"If you stand for Christ, the world hates you."

