Conservative professor says he was suspended for handing out gendered chocolates

(THE BLAZE) – A conservative history professor at a California community college claims he's been suspended for running afoul of woke dogmas on campus.
David Richardson has been a history professor with the State Center Community College District for 26 years. Beforehand, he racked up another six years of experience in the district working as an instructor.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Despite his investment of time inside the district, Madera Community College decided not to cut Richardson slack over some sweet, reality-affirming humor.
TRENDING: What God remembers – and what He forgets