Cost estimates for Biden's green law explode by hundreds of billions

Besides promoting abortion and transgenderism, two of Joe Biden's main agenda points for his presidency, he's also known for spending money.

Lots of it. Trillions of dollars.

Now there's a warning that Biden's plan to subsidize green energy tech under the mis-labeled "Inflation Reduction Act" is going to cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars more than predicted earlier.

A report in the Washington Examiner said the original estimates were that the "climate change-related" parts of that bill would cost about $369 billion over 10 years.

TRENDING: The border catastrophe is Cloward-Piven all the way

Now that could cost $800 billion more.

The report said, "Democrats passed the energy and healthcare spending law last August without any Republican support in what became the defining achievement of President Joe Biden's first two years in office. The law expanded existing tax credits for electric vehicles and renewable energy while creating new tax incentives designed to expand manufacturing of those technologies in the United States to serve both the administration's climate change and industrial agendas."

But it is a Goldman Sachs analysis that estimated the value of those incentives over 10 years will cost taxpayers $1.2 trillion.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is Joe Biden intentionally trying to bankrupt America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And, the report noted, "Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School recently updated their estimate of the law's cost, putting projected spending on the energy and climate provisions at around $1.05 trillion through 2032, up from its earlier estimate that the cost would be closer to $385 billion."

That analysis said spending on "clean cars and trucks" will cost $393 billion, "a number that by itself exceeds the original estimate for the entirety of the IRA's energy and climate-related provisions," the report said.

Excuses offered by various sources for the problems include that there's a greater interest than expected, from families willing to drive electric vehicles, to manufacturers now willing to build windmills.

Other analysts have simply said the original Congressional Budget Office guesses about the costs were wildly off base.

It is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who supported the plan, who now has charged Biden is "liberalizing" some of the law's requirements determining eligibility for tax credits and bonus credits.

The report said, "Manchin's biggest problem is the Treasury Department's implementation of the law's revised tax credit for consumer electric vehicles. Eligible vehicles must be assembled in North America and source their components from the U.S. and select free-trade agreement countries in order to qualify."

And Republicans have suggested a repeal of a multitude of Biden's energy tax credits and other programs.

"Taxpayers are footing a bill for these tax breaks that are hundreds of billions above what they were told," Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith said during a hearing in April.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!