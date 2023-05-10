A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Country-music star cancels 6 weeks of shows after 'bad news' from doctors

'I hate it, but I love you guys'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 8:08pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Morgan Wallen has canceled six weeks of shows.

Wallen shared a video to his Instagram account on Tuesday explaining he got "bad news" from his doctor. After taking 10 days of vocal rest and then performing three shows, he has re-injured his vocal cords.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

The country music star was told he has vocal fold trauma and needs to take six weeks of vocal rest. "So, that's what I'm going to do."

