Country-music star cancels 6 weeks of shows after 'bad news' from doctors

(FOX NEWS) -- Morgan Wallen has canceled six weeks of shows.

Wallen shared a video to his Instagram account on Tuesday explaining he got "bad news" from his doctor. After taking 10 days of vocal rest and then performing three shows, he has re-injured his vocal cords.

The country music star was told he has vocal fold trauma and needs to take six weeks of vocal rest. "So, that's what I'm going to do."

