'Country is run by clowns and pervs': Biden czar glories in sadomasochism

WARNING: This story contains subject matter that some readers will find offensive

Just when you think the Biden administration can't get any weirder in its promotion of LGBT- and other far-left social agendas, another bizarre incident comes along that screams: "This is not your grandmother's Democrat Party!"

National Pulse and Twitter have unearthed video footage of Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, President Biden's "sex-positive" homosexual National Monkeypox [Mpox] Response deputy coordinator, making his entrance to speak at the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit last month in Las Vegas. The conference was sponsored by NMAC, the National Minority AIDS Council.

The video shows Dr. Demetre Daskalakis strutting onto the main stage – with a sadomasochistic bondage harness covering his business suit – trailed by two younger men clad in only speedo suits, one in red, the other blue, on either side. The man in the blue speedo is also wearing a harness over his bare chest, a common look in homosexual BDSM circles. (BDSM stands for Bondage & Disciple, Dominance & Submission, Sadism & Masochism, but now the preferred, "softer" term for for such sadomasochistic sexual practices glorifying "consensual" pain and degradation is "kink.")

As synthesizers blare, the chorus for Madonna's 2009 song "Erotica" – an "ode to S&M," according to one site – plays on the speakers:

In April, Las Vegas hosted The 2023 Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit. The man entering the stage is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Biden’s Deputy National Coordinator for Monkeypox Response. Our country is run by clowns and pervs. pic.twitter.com/Kugsb36hBj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 20, 2023

Daskalakas is a favorite among homosexual activists, calling himself "Dr. Disco Lights" and a "public health warrior." But National Pulse has exposed his spiritual darkness in the form of his odd "appreciation of Satan."

"First reported last year after his White House appointment under Biden, Dr. Daskalakis is famous for his obsession with the occult, Satanism, and his pentagram tattoo which reads, 'I have learned there is light even in the darkest places,' NP reports. "Dr. Daskalakis and his gay partner post incessantly about their demonic hobbies. The pair even opened up a Satanic-themed gym in New York, reported on by the New York Times, with an advertisement reading 'We’ll Steal Your Soul.'”

But Washingtonian magazine reported, "Daskalakis says that he is not a satanist."

Sex positivity: Another leftist euphemism

Don't be fooled by the conference's dull-sounding title: "Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit." Based on online information, the conference seems to be as much about promoting what sex radicals call a "sex positive" agenda as protecting people from and treating people with HIV.

Here's how leftist-biased Wikipedia defines "sex-positivity": "a social and philosophical movement that seeks to change cultural attitudes and norms around sexuality, promoting the recognition of sexuality (in the countless forms of expression) as a natural and healthy part of the human experience and emphasizing the importance of personal sovereignty, safer sex practices, and consensual sex (free from violence or coercion). It covers every aspect of sexual identity including gender expression, orientation, relationship to the body (body-positivity, nudity, choice), relationship-style choice, and reproductive rights."

Wikipedia continues: "Sex-positivity is 'an attitude towards human sexuality that regards all consensual sexual activities as fundamentally healthy and pleasurable, encouraging sexual pleasure and experimentation.' It challenges societal taboos and aims to promote healthy and consensual sexual activities. The sex-positive movement also advocates for comprehensive sex education and safe sex as part of its campaign. The movement generally makes no moral distinctions among types of sexual activities, regarding these choices as matters of personal preference.'"

True to that definition, the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit website, which openly promoted BDSM themes, including a man in a sadomasochistic "bondage" mask greeting new visitors, lists the following among the conference topics:

"The Culture of Sex and Sexual Pleasure in Faith Spaces"

"Understanding Taboo Sexuality, from Queer Sex to Bug Chasing" ["bug chasing" is a slang term that circulated among homosexuals during the HIV crisis in which men intentionally sought out sex with HIV-positive men out of a perverse desire to contract the dreaded disease themselves]

"'Sex is natural, sex is fun.' The politics of sex and pleasure in the age of pandemics"

The full conference agenda can be viewed on National Pulse.

Gay male promiscuity, gay male diseases

The biggest sponsor of the conference was Gilead, a pharmaceutical company that is deeply enmeshed in the homosexual subculture. In what some critics view as a conflict of interest, Gilead heavily funds gay events while providing drug treatments for STDs and diseases, especially HIV/AIDS, that are disproportionately linked to "men who have sex with men."

The latest malady to disproportionally strike gay and bisexual men is monkeypox, which is now called "mpox" after a campaign to change the name to reduce "stigma." It arrived in the West last summer and was linked to libidinous international LGBT "pride" celebrations. The monkeypox virus causes an eruption of blisters in concentrated spots on the sufferer's body. According to a recent study, "By mid-June 2022, data indicated that [more than] 95% of cases were in males and 90-99% of cases were men who have sex with men (MSM) and studies continue to show this pattern through July."

Due to the high correlation between high-risk gay sex and disease, there is a philosophical division among homosexual activists between more cautious health advocates who urge restraint (e.g., refraining from practicing condomless sodomies) and "sex positive" types like Daskalakis who resent criticism of sex acts and instead champion largely unrestricted "safer sex," including anonymous sex parties and orgies.

On Tuesday, the White House adviser and his "National Mpox Response team" are participating in a "Sexual Health Town Hall" with the largely homosexual men's casual sex app Grindr – through which the male user locates a sex partner nearby through GPS for a quickie sodomitic encounter.

https://twitter.com/Grindr/status/1660737126416392192

An sample of Daskalakis' radicalism is found in this April 27 tweet about mpox, in which he says: "First week of #ZERO #mpox cases reported in the US. We are at risk unless we finish the job vaccinating folks who could benefit from the shot through intentional work supporting people affected by systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia."

First week of #ZERO #mpox cases reported in the US. We are at risk unless we finish the job vaccinating folks who could benefit from the shot through intentional work supporting people affected by systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia. Find vax:https://t.co/UQtU7b1iVb pic.twitter.com/ZsAO8aNn3P — DrDemetre (@dr_demetre) April 27, 2023

