Couple welcomes rare quadruplets: 2 sets of identical twins

No other multiple births in either parent's family history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:05pm
(FOX 13 SEATTLE) – An Alabama couple who welcomed a rare set of quadruplets in March are hopeful they will get to bring all four of their babies home soon.

Michael and Hannah Carmack found out they’d be expecting quadruplets last Halloween during an ultrasound visit and all they could do was laugh in disbelief.

"All of our emotions hit. Really not knowing what to think and all I could do was put my hands on my head and kind of laugh in disbelief like, is this real?" Michael told FOX TV Stations.

WND News Services
