'This cruelty must stop': States back Christian who refused 'trans' message

Nearly two dozen states, six lawmakers in Colorado and many advocacy groups have filed statements in the Colorado Supreme Court supporting Jack Phillips of Masterpiece cakeshop.

He's the baker to declined to create a same-sex wedding cake and a gender transition cake not because the customers were who they are, but because of the message the projects would deliver.

"Free speech is for everyone. No one should be forced to express a message that violates their core beliefs," said an ADF lawyer. "More than a decade ago, Colorado officials began targeting Jack, misusing state law to force him to create art celebrating messages he does not believe. Then an activist attorney continued that crusade. This cruelty must stop. One need not agree with Jack’s views to agree that Americans should not be compelled to express what they don’t believe."

The original fight, over same-sex wedding cake, went all the want to the U.S. Supreme Court which gave the state a tongue-lashing for its attempt to control Phillips' thoughts and its discrimination against Christianity.

TRENDING: Falling 'out of love' with college

The second case, where a "transgender" lawyer demanded Phillips create a cake praising that lifestyle choice, now is before the state Supreme Court.

"The same law being used to punish Jack is also at issue now at the U.S. Supreme Court in 303 Creative v. Elenis. The court there should reject Colorado’s attempt to drive views it disfavors from the public square and affirm that graphic artist Lorie Smith and all artists—writers, painters, photographers, filmmakers, calligraphers, cake artists, and more—have the right to create freely without fear of government punishment. Cultural winds may shift, but freedom of speech is foundational to our self-government and to the free and fearless pursuit of truth," the lawyer said.

The lawyer who contacted Phillips and then filed a complaint first wanted a pink and blue case, then a cake "depicting Satan smoking marijuana" in order to "correct the errors of "Phillips'] thinking."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is this baker being targeted for destruction solely because of his Christian beliefs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The legal team explained, "A brief led by Arkansas and joined by 21 other states explains that 'Phillips’s religion teaches him that biological sex is immutable,' so he cannot 'create a cake symbolizing gender transition. The lower courts held that Phillips' must create 'the cake anyway. But compelling Phillips to speak contrary to his religious beliefs violates the First Amendment. This court should take Phillips’s case and reverse."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!