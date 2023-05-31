The curse of Kamala: Major fund promoted by Biden's VP devastated

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Kamala Harris repeatedly promoted a fund that activists used to get suspects in various crimes out of jail.

All was not good, however, with that scheme, and a report from the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed one of the suspects helped had been "accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl."

The fund, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, also helped post bail for a man accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman as he burglarized her home.

And it helped a man who allegedly stomped on and robbed a victim on the streets of Minneapolis on May 25, the same day George Floyd died while in police custody, the report said.

Harris had lobbied for donations for the scheme because she said that money would help "those protesting on the ground in Minnesota" against Floyd's death.

WND also reported one of the suspects "freed from jail with the help of a fund that was endorsed and promoted by Kamala Harris" later was facing murder charges."

It was George Howard who was under arrest on charges of domestic violence who was put back on the streets by the MFF, as Harris had said, "If you're able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to hep post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota."

Now it is the Washington Free Beacon that is reporting donors have delivered a judgment on the fund.

By cutting its income from about $42 million in 2020 to just $837,000 in 2021.

The report cited IRS Form 990s submitted by the fund.

The report said, "The Minnesota Freedom Fund is just the latest social justice darling to suffer dwindling support after receiving a surge of cash during the 2020 riots. Black Lives Matter, which raised $90 million following Floyd’s death, reported last week that its revenues plummeted 88 percent in its 2022 fiscal year. The group blew a sizable portion of its windfall on luxury mansions and lucrative contracts for the family and friends of the group’s co-founder, Patrisse Cullors."

