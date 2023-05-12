David Bossie: Biden family in politics 'to make money – lots of it'

David Bossie, president of Citizens United and deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016, says a congressional report detailing millions of dollars foreign powers paid the Biden family while he was vice president confirm one fact:

That the Bidens are in politics "to make money – and lots of it."

Bossie, in a post published by the Daily Caller News Foundation, was commenting on a House GOP report released this week that, in fact, explained bank statements showed the various members of the Biden family took in millions of dollars from foreign interests – with no apparent return of services or goods.

One part of that report noted that the family got $1 million from a Romanian who later was convicted of corruption.

Legacy media essentially ignored the scandalous information released by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by Congressman James Comer of Kentucky.

But Bossie called the report "game-changing" and said its "shockwaves" "could have been measured on the Richter scale."

"The meticulously detailed 36-page briefing memo made one thing perfectly clear: The Biden family is in politics not just for public service, but also to make money — and lots of it. Four subpoenas yielded the mother lode of bank records and wire transfer reports that provided critical details into the alleged criminal enterprise that the American people have been reading about — and lied to about — for years now," he wrote.

Those documents reveal "how Biden family members and business associates set up a complex network of over 20 limited liability corporations and shell companies in order to move and conceal funds, and in the process make it abundantly more difficult for any investigators like Chairman Comer to follow the flow of money from business to business and account to account."

So far, the report explained, records confirm "more than $10 million flowing from foreign sources in China and Romania into accounts controlled by Biden business associates who then disseminated large amounts of cash to as many as nine Biden family members, including Hunter Biden," he explained.

Further, he wrote, "there are more countries, more international businessmen, and millions more in foreign income for the Biden family — and it’s all going to come out for the American people to see for themselves."

He said, "The Comer report has put everyone on notice that this scandal is real and it’s not going away. Now that the public has gotten to see images of all of these big money wire transfers from foreign sources with their own eyes, President Biden can no longer simply dismiss it all as 'not true.' You see, someone is lying and it’s not the documents."

The "shady" deals "took place both during and after Joe Biden’s vice presidency and that goes to the core questions of the case. First, what exactly did the extended Biden family do to earn all of this of this income; and second, what did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?" Bossie questioned.

He said the White House is trying to claim Biden wasn't part of "these corrupt business ventures."

But, he said, Americans can see what it actually was: "a high dollar influence peddling operation that spiraled out of control."

"This money didn’t come in because Hunter Biden is some business genius or public policy expert. This money came in because Joe Biden was a sitting vice president of the United States who someday might be president."

Separately, the U.S. House has subpoenaed a document in the custody of the FBI that a trusted whistleblower charges outlines a scheme involving a "foreign national" and Joe Biden for Biden to get money in exchange for policy decisions.

The FBI has refused to provide the document to Congress, claiming to be protecting the "Executive."

