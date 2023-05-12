The day the elites' tyranny is broken into smithereens

The civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s sought to end segregation and discrimination based on skin color, especially against Americans of African descent. It legitimately sought to abolish the legal and social framework that perpetuated this system of injustice.

In the effort to right long-standing wrongs and mend relationships between people, this movement has done much good in society by helping to foster policies that opened the door to equal opportunity for all regardless of skin color or ethnicity.

Unfortunately, like other movements that had good intentions to resolve legitimate issues, unscrupulous people and so-called advocacy groups over the years have infiltrated and manipulated the civil rights movement into a grievance industry that continually seeks to aggravate divisions between people for their own wealth and power.

"Reparations committees" over the past few years have been formed in several large cities in the U.S. to explore ways to make White residents pay higher taxes to compensate Black residents for slavery that ended more than 160 years ago.

One such committee was created in San Francisco, California, in 2020. Dominated by "social justice" activists, this committee is seeking at least $5 million compensation for each eligible Black resident. This has caused no small amount of controversy among many of the city's inhabitants. Admitted to the United States in 1850, California was never a state that had legalized slavery. None of the residents of San Francisco were ever slaves or owned slaves.

So, many White residents felt, due to their skin color, that they would be unfairly penalized for something in which they had no personal part by giving money to people who had never been slaves. Furthermore, they believed it would be unjust to hold them responsible for the actions of their ancestors, if indeed they were slave owners. Not all White people today had ancestors who owned slaves; not all slaves of the past were Black; and slave owners of the past included non-White people.

Over the course of nearly 60 years, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream that people would be judged by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin has been twisted into its opposite through the promotion of critical race theory in society, especially in the U.S. education industry.

"Divide and conquer" is one of the techniques used by global elitists to manage society in the direction they want it to go and keep masses of people under their control. Instead of allowing people to reconcile and build a future together in freedom, peace and prosperity, they keep alive old grievances like chattel slavery to keep them divided and fighting each other. This in turn distracts from a greater form of slavery that these elitists are presently working to impose on everyone.

Farmers and hunters have an effective way to trap wild hogs. They discover the place where hogs like to eat, drink and rest, then start to build a pen a few hundred yards away. While building the pen, food (such as corn) is gradually placed closer and closer to it to bait the hogs. When it is finished a trap door is made in such a way that the hogs can get into the pen to get food, but they cannot get out.

Worldwide there is an effort to get people to abandon cash and adopt digital currencies controlled by the central banks. A central bank digital currency (CBDC) is a currency issued directly from a nation-state's central bank and serves as legal tender. Currently, more than 100 countries are in various phases of implementing CBDCs.

Convenience, the instability of cryptocurrencies and hygiene concerns are often presented by global elitists through their spokespeople as enticements to move to this cashless means of trade. Forms of coercion such as cash shortages and withdrawal restrictions are also used to corral people into this financial system. Like the effort to trap wild hogs, it is a pathway to a pervasive form of manipulation and slavery.

CBDCs represent an unprecedented level of surveillance and control over the financial holdings and transactions of all people. Tied to a social credit score similar to what is done in communist China, the ability to conduct financial transactions privately would be eliminated. Financial institutions deputized by governments would be granted the ability to block specific transactions, fine, sanction, or eventually terminate the ability of individuals or organizations to buy and sell should they persist in expressing unapproved views or engage in forbidden activities (Revelation 13:11-18).

The speed at which central banks are seeking to impose CBDCs on the world provides an explanation why globalists ever seek to distract people with "divide and conquer" tactics. Should an increasing number of people see through their distractions for what they are, they would work together to build decentralized parallel economies and systems of communication to counter them.

But there is a form of slavery that affects everyone on earth, even greater than physical and financial. It is the slavery to sin that came upon all humanity when Adam and Eve disobeyed God and ate of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. Their fellowship with God was shattered. Because all people are descendants from Adam, the sinful nature he acquired was passed down to all of us, extending sin to every aspect of our being and causing the suffering and death we see in the world. Because of this inherited sin nature, everyone sins, placing us under God's condemnation (Romans 3:21-26, 5:12-21; 1 Corinthians 15:22).

However, for those who trust in Jesus for the forgiveness of their sins, He breaks the chains of slavery and rescues from the satanic kingdom of darkness to His kingdom of light (Colossians 1:13-14). Jesus provides the true reparations for sins we have done and those done against us through His death on the cross, reconciling us to God and each other as redeemed members of the human race.

The kings of the earth will continue their conspiracy against God for control of the world. But their agendas and efforts will fail (Psalm 2, 37, 73; Revelation 19:11-21), and that should encourage us to peacefully resist their efforts any way we can and proclaim the Gospel without fear.

Daniel the prophet, seeing into the future to our day said, "In the days of those kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which will never be destroyed, and that kingdom will not be left for another people; it will crush and put an end to all these kingdoms, but it will itself endure forever." (Daniel 2:44)

When Jesus Christ – the KING of kings, and LORD of lords – returns to establish His kingdom, the dark tyrannical empire of the global elite will be broken into smithereens!

