Dem governor: It's an 'emergency' when I don't get my way

The Democrat governor of North Carolina has declared an "emergency" – all because it appears he won't get his way on a school issue.

"I'm declaring a state of emergency because you need to know what's happening," Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, announced. "If you care about public schools in North Carolina, it's time to take immediate action and tell them to stop the damage that will set back our schools for a generation."

Actually, according to a report from the Daily Signal, his problem is that the legislature is expected to override his veto of a school-choice bill.

The proposal would allow the state to grant about $5,600 annually for students to use to attend private schools. The school now spends $10,791 per student in public schools, so the measure would save the state $5,000 for every student who moves to private education.

The governor claimed the public schools would "lose hundreds of millions of dollars," but the Signal noted, "No evidence supports this claim."

Cooper claimed the legislation "drops an atomic bomb on public education by shrinking the state's budget by almost 20%."

While the governor claimed schools would have to cut art, music and sports, the Signal explained, "No evidence supports this claim, either."

Cooper's attack was against Republican lawmakers and other supporters of school choice for parents.

His claim of "damage" comes from the fact parents would be allowed to choose where to send their children by sending a modest state education fund payment to a school of their choosing.

The Democrat claimed, "Their private school voucher scheme will pour your tax money into private schools that are unaccountable to the public and can decide which students they want to keep out. They want to expand private school vouchers so that anyone, even a millionaire, can get taxpayer money for their children’s private academy tuition."

"Cooper failed to mention that he sent his own children to a private school, and that the vast majority of those using school choice programs such as vouchers or education savings accounts across the United States are (and have always been) in the lower and middle classes," the report said.

The state's program would cover only up to about 45% of the tuition at a private school.

The report noted there was no information on "actionable steps" citizens might take as a result of the governor's "emergency."

"The Left is losing control over the minds of other peoples’ children, and they can’t handle it,” Corey DeAngelis, senior fellow at the American Federation for Children, told the Daily Signal. "It’s obvious with hypocrite Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration that he issued it to cry about all N.C. families getting school choice."

Two of Cooper's other vetoes already have been overridden in just a few weeks.

Fox News said Cooper admitted his "emergency" was not the same as a hurricane. But he said it was just as important.

Kelsey Bolar, of the Independent Women's Forum, noted the governor's personal stake in the issue.

"What a hypocrite. Public schools aren't good enough for his kids, but they are for yours."

