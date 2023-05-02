A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DEMOCRATS urge fellow Dem Sen. Dianne Feinstein to quit

'Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:02pm
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. (Video screenshot)

By Mary Lou Masters
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called on California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign on Tuesday after her prolonged absence in the chamber due to a shingles infection.

Ocasio-Cortez said Feinstein, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, “should retire,” as her absence has hindered the Senate Democrats’ ability to carry out the confirmation process, she wrote in a Bluesky social media post per CNN. Ocasio-Cortez joined several of her House Democratic colleagues in calling for resignation, including Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota, as well as Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary – precisely where repro rights are getting stripped. That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP- approved nominees,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the post.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee after they came to Feinstein’s defense, where they said the calls for resignation were “sexist” and “ageist,” according to Axios.

“I think criticisms of that stance as ‘anti-feminist’ are a farce,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the post.

Should Dianne Feinstein resign her position in the U.S. Senate?

Amid the calls for her resignation, Feinstein asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on April 12 if she could temporarily step down and be replaced on the Senate Judiciary Committee until she fully recovers from shingles; Feinstein has been absent since February.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee,” Feinstein said. “So I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

Feinstein did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

