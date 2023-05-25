Dem says Americans are being 'secretly poisoned by their gas stoves'

(THE FIRST TV) – Squad-member Cori Bush launched a new conspiracy theory at the U,S, Capitol where she declared thousands of her constituents are being “secretly poisoned by gas stoves.”

“I can only imagine the number of my constituents who are unknowingly being poisoned by their gas stove,” said Bush.

She then called the Biden administration’s move to ban gas stoves is simply an effort to “regulate indoor air pollution.”

