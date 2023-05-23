A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DeSantis announcing run for president during talk with Elon Musk

Source says Elon has indicated he doesn't think Trump can win back White House

Published May 23, 2023 at 3:01pm
Published May 23, 2023 at 3:01pm
Florida Gov. Roon DeSantis (Video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, three sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.

That same evening, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day.

