Revealed: Sneaky way drag-queen 'nuns' got reinstated by Dodgers

There are new details emerging about the conflict that developed when the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to honor the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" for their mockery of the Catholic faith, then disinvited them, then restored them to the list of candidates for awards.

For instance, the team was told that if it failed to honor the often X-rated drag queens, students could die.

It is the Free Beacon that revealed, "A powerful California teachers' union was part of a successful pressure campaign to get the Los Angeles Dodgers to re-invite a group of drag queen nuns to the team's annual Pride Night. The union suggested that LGBT students' lives were at stake."

The statement from the California Teachers Association warned, "At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack across the country with more than 400 pieces of legislation filed in states, at a time when 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth report seriously considering committing suicide each year, we should be leading with love and inclusion in California rather than sowing division.

TRENDING: Russian draft dodgers punch transgender card

"Our students are watching what happens on and off the field."

The report explained the union resolved to make a statement "after the Dodgers rescinded an offer to honor the drag group, known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, for its advocacy before a June 16 home game against the San Francisco Giants."

The Free Beacon reported the resolution likened the controversy to the AIDS epidemic.

"SILENCE = DEATH has long been a refrain of the LGBTQIA+ community, and though it refers to refusal to acknowledge the AIDS crisis, silence in the face of the national assault upon these marginalized youths will lead to more deaths," it said.

Do the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence insult Catholics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (270 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report documented, "The California Teachers Association's over-the-top advocacy for the Sisters highlighted the union's powerful role in California's progressive politics. It has consistently ranked among the biggest-spending lobbyists in the state legislature and has supported California's growing embrace of transgenderism in schools."

Just hours after the union lobbied for the drag queens, "the Dodgers caved and agreed to recognize the Sisters as originally planned."

WND had reported when the Dodgers decided to snub and insult members of the Catholic faith in order to honor a group of drag queens whose acts routinely mock church members and their beliefs.

It had been reported earlier that the team had withdrawn an invitation for the bawdy "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence" drag queens, who encourage people to "Go and sin some more" in a mockery of Jesus words in the New Testament, to be honored by the team.

That decision came after a multitude of Catholics, including many church leaders, objected to the performers' mockery and denigration of their faith.

Then the Dodgers have succumbed to pressure from leftists to restore the invitation.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].