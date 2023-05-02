A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Deteriorating situation': Popular retailer abandons major U.S. city

'Unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:56pm
(Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay)

By Erinn Broadus
Daily Caller News Foundation

Nordstrom, a major clothing retailer, is closing two of its San Francisco locations, citing a “deteriorating situation" downtown, a reference to heightened crime and vagrancy in the area, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Nordstrom announced it will not be renewing its lease at the location in Westfield Mall and a nearby Nordstrom Rack. Collectively, these locations represent about 357,500 square feet, reported the San Francisco Standard.

“The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco,” said a spokesperson for the mall,” said a spokesperson for the mall. “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area,” they said.

San Francisco has been experiencing heightened crime, homelessness, and public vagrancy, causing many businesses to retreat, according to the California Globe. The rise in crime spurred the city to bump police pay by 10%, with the hope of retaining and recruiting officers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nordstrom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s Office did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
