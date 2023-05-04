'Digging his own grave': Biden secretary of state gets snagged in 'boldface lie'

The leading senator investigating Biden family corruption says Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a "boldface lie" when he said in a sit-down previous interview with lawmakers after the 2020 election that he did not communicate via email or text with Hunter Biden, the son of the then-future president.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., made the allegation after he and Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote a letter providing evidence that Blinken had "provided false testimony to Congress" in his transcribed congressional interview.

Johnson's and Grassley's May 1 letter to Blinken begins by stating, "On December 22, 2020, you provided false testimony to Congress during your voluntary transcribed interview."

Further on, after establishing that Blinken agreed it is a crime to lie to Congress, the letter states: "Despite this clear warning that it is a crime to make false statements to Congress and congressional staff, you did not provide truthful testimony during the interview when you denied corresponding with Hunter Biden via email when you served as Deputy Secretary of State under the Obama administration."

The letter provides excerpts from Blinken's 2020 transcribed interview, including the Senate interrogators' question to Blinken: "Did you have any other means of correspondence with him [Hunter Biden] — emails, texts?" to which Blinken replied, "No."

The senators' letter states: "Based on evidence now available, your above statement is patently false. Emails contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop and recent reports have revealed that you did in fact email Hunter Biden on at least two occasions, contradicting what you told congressional investigators. The May 22, 2015, communication below shows Hunter Biden emailing your personal email address requesting to meet to get your 'advice on a couple of things.' You responded, 'Absolutely.'"

Johnson tweeted out the email evidence from 2015 of Blinken engaged in friendly correspondence with the then-president-elect Biden's son: Hunter emailed Blinken, then deputy secretary of state under Obama: "Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things. Best, Hunter."

Blinken responded to that email as follows: "Absolutely. I'm just about to land in Tokyo en route back from Burma.... Looking forward to seeing you. Tony."

A follow-up text from Blinken to Hunter said, "Great to ... see you and catch up. You will love this: after you left, Marjorie, the wonderful african american woman who sits in my outer office (and used to be Colin Powell's assistant) said to me: 'He sure is pleasant on the eyes.' Tell your wife."

During a Dec. 2020 transcribed interview, @SecBlinken told our Senate investigators he did not email Hunter Biden. Not true. See one of his emails below. Read the letter @ChuckGrassley and I sent to Blinken about his false testimony here: https://t.co/urfavnt76J pic.twitter.com/JCF4EqqLcW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 2, 2023

The senators' letter to Blinken hones in on his claim he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's association with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, for which Biden was paid enormous sums of money as a board member, although he had no energy experience. The letter lays out correspondence between Hunter and Blinken's wife that showed otherwise.

Appearing Sunday on the Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, Johnson said: "And now, because of more information that's come out, we know that he lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we'll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records.

"You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can't trust the Biden family. You can't trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with," he said.

The Wisconsin senator who has been investigating Biden family corruption for more than three years then asked Bartiromo: "What do you do when you have, in effect, co-conspirators of the Biden family inside the agencies — inside our intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice, the FBI?

Johnson continued: "And, you have the political party, the Democrats, who couldn't care less — have no interest whatsoever in the corruption that is being uncovered, bit by bit, as we [peel] back the layers of the onion, bit by bit."

.@SecBlinken lied boldface to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. Biden family co-conspirators inside intel agencies, DoJ, FBI, and the legacy media need to be exposed. They represent the greatest threat to our democracy. More whistleblowers need to come forward. pic.twitter.com/z4oRfH6Rmg — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 30, 2023

On Wednesday, Grassley told Fox News: "I'm interested in this information. The American people have been hoodwinked for three or four years over everything that went to turn the election, to this fraud, to Biden instead of Trump, to these accusations of 'Russian disinformation' and all that stuff. And we're going to pursue it just to get the information out."

"You know, transparency brings accountability in government," Grassley said, "and this cover-up stuff just to keep people being from getting embarrassed is wrong. [Sen. Ron] Johnson and I are on this and we're not going to give up."

"I want answers and so does America,' Grassley said.

Blinken's problems are multiplying as his credibility suffered again when, in a Fox interview, he downplayed the sworn testimony of Mike Morell, former acting director of the CIA, who implicated Blinken directly as the force behind the infamous letter from 51 former defense and foreign policy officials, released just before the last Biden-Trump debate, claiming that Hunter Biden laptop story was likely 'Russian disinformation.'"

Asked on Fox Business Network about Blinken's claim that Morell's damaging testimony somehow exonerated him, John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence under Trump, said, "Look, someone should take the shovel out of Antony Blinken's hand before he finishes digging his own grave."

Hunter Biden isnt just Joe Biden’s problem anymore. Antony Blinken’s Hunter contacts, ties—and even possible lies under oath—are likely to only get worse. https://t.co/pC1Wv9b19s — John Ratcliffe (@JohnRatcliffe) May 3, 2023

