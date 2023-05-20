Disaster in Sudan: Biolab captured by rebels, high risk of biohazard release

(E.U. TIMES) – During a virtual press briefing from Geneva, Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, who assumed the position of WHO representative in Sudan on August 4, 2020, expressed concern about the “grave biological risk” that emerged after one of the warring factions took control of the central public health laboratory.

The seized facility contained samples of measles and polio, making the situation “incredibly dangerous.” According to Reuters, Abid also reported that the ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in the deaths of 459 individuals, with 4,072 others sustaining injuries.

In related news, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced that he played a role in negotiating a new 72-hour cease-fire, which is an extension of the initial three-day holiday truce.

