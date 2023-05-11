'Disgraceful on every level': 'Morning Joe' melts down over Trump town hall

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough melted down Thursday over a CNN town hall featuring former President Donald Trump, calling it “disgraceful.”

“I’m constantly telling people not to catastrophize over Trump, that he’s actually going to lose, because he keeps drilling down deeper and deeper into his base,” Scarborough said. “But it is — it is — I can’t believe I’m — I’m going to use catastrophizing language here, but it was — it was just — it was disgraceful on every level. It showed — I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous for democracy, because we passed that a long time ago, but it showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years.”

Trump took part in a town hall moderated by CNN host Kaitlan Collins, a former Daily Caller reporter, Wednesday evening. He clarified a social media post on the Constitution, called on Republicans to be willing to default on the national debt if President Joe Biden didn’t agree to spending cuts and clashed with Collins about the 2020 election during the event.

“I’ve got to say the most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy. The audience that mocked and ridiculed a woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted,” Scarborough continued. “Those Americans there last night, turned that into a punch line, laughed and dismissed. Cops, getting the sh** kicked out of them on January the sixth, beaten up over and over again. Calling a cop a thug, who actually was trying to stop people from the House floor from being killed.”

“I could go — I just could go on and on, basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin. And it just — it was on — Jon Meacham on every front, you could go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night,” Scarborough said.

Trump leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida by 41 points in a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday, garnering support from 60% of the 3,574 potential Republican primary voters, while DeSantis received the support of 19%.

“What I saw last night at least was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since January the sixth,” Scarborough said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

