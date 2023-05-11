'Disgusting': Look who to comes to Tlaib's rescue for anti-Israel protest

It was House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who stepped this week to halt plans for an anti-Semitic event at the U.S. Capitol that was to be used to condemn the founding of Israel, the Middle East's only democracy and America's great ally there.

It has been planned by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a far-left member of the progressive "Squad" in Congress, who had said she would hold an event with a multitude of anti-Israel groups, including some that have defended terrorism.

While Tlaib could not hold her event as planned, since McCarthy took over that reserved location, she was not stymied entirely, as far-left socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped in to arrange for her to have a committee room for her protest.

The Washington Free Beacon explained Sanders "welcomed Tlaib and a crew of anti-Israel advocacy groups to take over a Senate committee room."

It was after McCarthy halted her plans to use a Capitol Visitors Center auditorium for her campaign against Israel.

The report explained Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "was silent Wednesday evening, and although a source close to him told the New York Post he was 'totally unaware' that the event would be hosted on the Senate side of the Capitol, his office failed to respond to multiple Washington Free Beacon requests for comment that were sent on Monday and Wednesday informing him of Tlaib's plans."

And, the report noted, Republicans on the committee hijacked by Sanders were unaware on the problematic move.

"I wholeheartedly disapprove of the majority permitting the use of the HELP Committee room for this divisive event," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.,, the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s ranking member, told the Free Beacon. "The Capitol grounds should not be used as a pedestal to legitimize anti-Semitic bigotry."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined the discussion, with, "Chuck Schumer’s decision to allow Bernie Sanders to host Rashida Tlaib’s hateful, anti-Semitic event in the HELP Committee room is disgusting. It is a truly sad day for our country when Democrats so blatantly turn their backs on Jewish Americans by uniting around an anti-Semite who not only spreads hate but actively uses her position as a member of Congress to advance an ugly agenda with the purpose of degrading our special relationship and strong alliance with Israel."

The report noted Jewish advocacy groups also were blasting Schumer.

"You have often reminded the Jewish community that your last name, Schumer, comes from the Hebrew word 'Shomer', a watchman, and that you guard both the U.S.-Israel relationship and American and Jewish values," one group, the Coalition for Jewish Values, said. "Yet both the notions of bipartisan support for Israel and that hatred should not be promoted in Congress were both actively undermined on Wednesday evening, May 10, on your watch. This moment demands your response."

McCarthy had canceled the event in the visitors center, explaining as long as he's running the House, "we are going to support Israel's right to self-determination and self-defense."

