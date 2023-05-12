District offers to return teachers fired for refusing COVID shots their jobs again

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Rhode Island school district settled on Thursday with three teachers it fired in 2021 for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, offering them their jobs back as a part of the deal, according to a press release.

The Barrington Public School System has agreed to pay the three teachers it fired more than $33,000, according to a district press release. The teachers sued after being fired in 2021 after the school board did not grant them a religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

TRENDING: 'Unacceptable': FBI blows off subpoena for Biden-related document

“We’re extremely gratified that they’ve been vindicated in their position,” Gregory Piccirilli, the attorney representing the teachers, told The Boston Globe. “A lot of people were dismissive and skeptical of their claims at the time. They went through a lot of personal trauma dealing with this. Their faith has gotten them through this.”

Records of the teachers’ termination will be thrown out as a part of the settlement, The Boston Globe reported. The teachers have not yet decided if they will return to the district as they all have found other employment since being fired by the district.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In April, the Barrington School Committee unanimously voted to lift its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for district faculty, the Barrington Times reported.

Were teachers forced to get the COVID vaccine against their will? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Barrington Public Schools continues to encourage all staff and students to be fully vaccinated to assist in reducing disease severity and transmission,” the new policy stated.

In May, a Rhode Island Superior Court judge ruled that the school committee had not given faculty enough notice of the mandate and had violated the state’s “Open Meeting Act,” the Providence Journal reported. In 2021, 427 Barrington Public School faculty received the COVID-19 vaccine with the exception of the three teachers who sued the district.

“In coordination with our legal counsel and Superintendent, we determined this ongoing, expensive litigation would likely continue for a lengthy period of time, and a resolution should be reached,” the school committee said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We believe our Administration’s time, and our District’s financial resources, should be spent on the daily work and mission of Barrington Public Schools. Our School Committee looks forward to continuing to support this important work.”

Piccirilli referred the DCNF to local media’s coverage of the settlement when asked for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!