Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Dr. Caitlin Bernard was fined $3,000 by the Indiana Medical License Board on Thursday after she previously told a reporter that she had performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim.

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a complaint in December 2022 with the board after Bernard told a reporter with the Indianapolis Star about the 10-year-old’s abortion, according to The Washington Post. The board held a hearing on Thursday to discuss the complaint and determined, after 14 hours, that Bernard had broken patient privacy laws and gave her a letter of reprimand along with a fine of $3,000.

TRENDING: FISA and freedom … or the lack thereof

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Rokita released a statement on Twitter that night in which he said he appreciated the board’s “extraordinary time and consideration.”

“Like we have said for a year, this case was about patient privacy and the trust between the doctor and patient that was broken,” he said. “What if it was your child, your parent, your sibling who was going through a sensitive medical crisis, and the doctor, who you thought was on your side, ran to the press for political reasons? It’s not right and the facts we presented today made that clear.”

Bernard and her attorneys blamed “public figures” and “political figures” for the publicity the Indianapolis Star’s story received.

Should this doctor be fined? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t think that anybody would have been looking into this story as any different than any other interview that I’ve ever given if it was not politicized the way that it was by public figures in our state and in Ohio,” Bernard said during the hearing, according to The Washington Post.

Bernard performed an abortion on a 10-year-old female patient, who was later found to have been raped by a 27-year-old illegal immigrant in Ohio. Bernard filed a report on the abortion with the police two days after the procedure.

Rokita opened an investigation into Bernard in 2022, alleging that she failed to follow proper procedure when reporting potential rape victims to the police and had broken her obligation as a physician to protect a patient’s privacy after she talked to a reporter about the story. In response, Bernard filed a lawsuit against Rokita, arguing that he had used “facially invalid consumer complaints to justify multiple, duplicative, and overbroad investigations into law-abiding physicians,” but later rescinded the suit after a judge ruled in favor of Rokita’s investigation but reprimanded him for breaching confidentiality.

The Medical Board and Bernard’s attorney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!