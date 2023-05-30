Dodgers' pitching ace opposes honoring drag group

(FOX NEWS) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have faced immense backlash for the decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence before the team’s Pride Night game on June 16.

Their star pitcher is not on board with the decision.

Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, announced last Friday that the team will relaunch its Christian Faith and Family Day. The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

