They don't deserve a dime of reparations

Fox News would have people believe that reparations are: "monetary compensation for slavery." Not only is that a demonstrably asinine and incorrect definition of the word, it's foundational ignorance that fosters antipathy.

Reparations are defined as: repairing or keeping in repair; the act of making amends or giving satisfaction for wrong(s). There's not a single person in the U.S. who claims African as a prefix that deserves monetary reparations from America. I contend that everything these persons deserve they have in equal portion and more compared to others, beginning with the ability to murder their children, which I argue is a disparate measure for them.

The people in America whose self-worth and esteem is singularly based upon the prefix African have the same Constitution as others, with additional amendments added specifically to benefit them. They have civil rights and voting rights that they can be wield as instruments of complaint in the blink of an eye. Add to that they've the super weapon called "hate crimes" that can be leveled with great tenacity and falsity.

If these people want monetary reparations, let them get it from the countries responsible for their distant ancestors being slaves in the first place. That would be the Ashanti Empire and Dahomey tribes that dominated the Ivory Coast areas of Africa.

Which brings me brings me California. A state task force has recommended reparations of up to $1.2 million, based upon melanin and the ability to prove an ancestral connection to slavery in America. The top-tier of payouts will go to those who have been in prison and/or those who allege they've suffered housing discrimination.

TRENDING: How to deal with millions of migrants now in U.S.? GOP reps have answer

It's hard for me to point to any one thing California has done that can be argued as making sense; but, if reparations were a bar laid on the floor with a guarantee of lifelong success and happiness predicated upon these people simply stepping over the bar, I submit most of them would be immeasurable failures, being unwilling to lift their foot the inches necessary to step into success.

However, if the idiocy for approving such an extortive measure under the guise of guilt-based equipoise is to stimulate spending, consider the unwarranted enrichment of the undeserving an unqualified success before the first dollar arrives on the EBT (Electronic Bank Transfer) Access Cards or in their bank accounts.

Nothing dissuades me that many of these people already know exactly what model Range Rover, Mercedes and/or BMW they're going to purchase the moment the measure is approved, and there will be hell to pay if Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has applauded the idea, decides not to sign it.

Air Jordan shoes, gaudy gold and silver bling, Patek Philippe watches, Rolex, FUBU clothing and the latest illegal contraband, including guns and drugs, will be in high demand.

Outside of Africa, America is the only country in the free world that has elected its leader specifically because of his melanin. Australians have yet to elect an Aboriginal to such high office, and they're indigenous to that country.

Will these recommended reparations make them cease their endless complaints and fallacious accusations? Are they supposed to do what the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, melanin-based affirmative action in education, employment and the awarding of government contracts have yet to do – or will they give rise to new and more ludicrous complaints?

Not one of the numerous social programs has succeeded in lowering the number of households headed by single women with multiple children, often by different men, for this population group. Social alienation and destructive and anti-social behavior continue to increase. School dropout rates are disproportionately high. Out-of-wedlock births show no sign of retreat despite the industrialized extermination of children by Planned Parenthood.

Well spoke the character Ricky in the movie "Barbershop" when he said: "We don't need reparations! We need restraint!"

Quoting the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y.: "The social alienation among the black lower classes is matched and probably enhanced, by a virulent form of anti-white feeling among portions of the large and prospering black middle-class. It would be difficult to overestimate the degree to which young well educated blacks detest white Americans." (Memorandum for the President, Pages 5/6, Jan. 16, 1970)

One of the great tragedies is the fact that proportionately, so few of the demographic know their own factual history in America. They buy any and every lie that reduces them as a people. As I earlier wrote: "No people as a group have been more harmed by the ruthless constructs of identity politics. I contend that W.E.B. Du Bois, with the admonition of Vladimir Lenin, introduced identity politics at the beginning of the 20th century, and it continues today as an industry – second only to abortion in its destructive effect on blacks."

The inculcated immiseration born out of their self-induced theology of victimology is a millstone around their necks. Being a fallacious non-existent color isn't only sacrosanct; it's paramount to their identity above all else.

Reparations won't cure these problems; they will simply exacerbate social alienation and the rejection of modernity.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!