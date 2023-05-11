Dow closes more than 200 points lower for 4th straight day of losses

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell Thursday as Disney shares were under pressure and concerns around regional banks persisted.

The S&P 500 declined 0.17% to close at 4,130.62. The 30-stock Dow shed 221.82 points, or 0.66%, to end at 33,309.51. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%, ending the day at 12,328.51.

Disney shares fell more than 8% the day after the media giant released its fiscal second-quarter results. While higher prices helped Disney’s streaming division narrow its losses, it dealt a harsh blow to subscriber growth. The company also announced it would take on impairment charges of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion as it removes more content from its streaming platforms.

