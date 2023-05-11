A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes more than 200 points lower for 4th straight day of losses

Dragged down by Disney plunge

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:49pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell Thursday as Disney shares were under pressure and concerns around regional banks persisted.

The S&P 500 declined 0.17% to close at 4,130.62. The 30-stock Dow shed 221.82 points, or 0.66%, to end at 33,309.51. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%, ending the day at 12,328.51.

Disney shares fell more than 8% the day after the media giant released its fiscal second-quarter results. While higher prices helped Disney’s streaming division narrow its losses, it dealt a harsh blow to subscriber growth. The company also announced it would take on impairment charges of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion as it removes more content from its streaming platforms.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







