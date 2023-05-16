A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes more than 300 lower on discouraging Home Depot forecast, debt-ceiling concerns

Consumers postponing large home-improvement projects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:11pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks dipped Tuesday as investors digested a lackluster forecast from Home Depot. Wall Street also turned its attention to a meeting between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 336 points lower, or 1.01%. The S&P 500 fell 0.64%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18%.

Dow member Home Depot pulled back by 2.15% after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly revenue and cut its full-year guidance, as consumers postponed large home improvement projects.

WND News Services
