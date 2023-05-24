Dow drops for a 4th straight day on U.S. default worries as debt-ceiling talks stumble

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a fourth straight day as U.S. lawmakers struggled to reach a deal on the country’s debt ceiling, heightening worries of a potential default.

The Dow dropped 255.59 points, or 0.77%, to close at 32,799.92. The S&P 500 lost 0.73% to end at 4,115.24, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.61% lower to settle at 12,484.16.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a late-morning press conference that negotiators remain at odds on spending caps, and blamed the Democrats for coming to the table so late in the process. McCarthy also said that he believes the negotiating teams could make progress Wednesday.

