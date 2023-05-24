A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow drops for a 4th straight day on U.S. default worries as debt-ceiling talks stumble

'It's reasonable and it's rational that we spend less next year than we spend this year'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a fourth straight day as U.S. lawmakers struggled to reach a deal on the country’s debt ceiling, heightening worries of a potential default.

The Dow dropped 255.59 points, or 0.77%, to close at 32,799.92. The S&P 500 lost 0.73% to end at 4,115.24, while the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.61% lower to settle at 12,484.16.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a late-morning press conference that negotiators remain at odds on spending caps, and blamed the Democrats for coming to the table so late in the process. McCarthy also said that he believes the negotiating teams could make progress Wednesday.

TRENDING: 'New right-wing media empire': Network host claims Musk wants to 'compete with Fox News'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: DeSantis officially launches White House run with 'Great American Comeback' video
'They will sit there and watch the girls change': Students walk out over trans bathroom law
WATCH: 'Jeopardy' fans furious over 'petty' ruling that ended champ's 9-day win streak
Woman kills husband with hammer after asked to sign divorce papers, police say
Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×