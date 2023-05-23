A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow plunges more than 200 as debt-ceiling talks drag on in Washington

S&P 500 closes 1% lower

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:29pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday as ongoing debt ceiling discussions appeared to yield little progress.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.12% to settle at 4,145.58, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.26% to close at 12,560.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 231.07 points, or 0.69%, to finish at 33,055.51.

Some traders interpreted the lack of any major updates on negotiations as a sign that lawmakers, perhaps, are struggling to progress as hoped.

WND News Services
