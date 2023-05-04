A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldFOOD FOR THOUGHT
E.U. backs scheme to ban farmers from returning to agriculture forever

Dutch plan would forcibly shut down thousands of farms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2023 at 5:33pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(BREITBART) – The European Commission in Brussels has backed a scheme by the globalist government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Netherlands that would see thousands of farms shut down in order to comply with EU climate goals.

On Tuesday, the governing arm of the European Union officially threw its support behind plans by the Dutch government to buy out thousands of farmers from their lands in order to meet the EU’s Natura 2000 scheme to protect certain environments. The plan, which would offer farmers 120 per cent of the value of their farm, could see some 3,000 so-called “peak” emitters of nitrogen shut down.

It was unclear before this week whether the EU would permit such a scheme, as it could have potentially fallen afoul of regulations surrounding state aid or subsidies. However, Brussels said that the plans were “necessary and appropriate” as they met the broader goals of the European Green Deal.

Read the full story ›

