El Salvador sends 5,000 soldiers to surround town after police killing

'They will pay dearly for the murder of our hero'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:48pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ADN AMERICA) – More than 5,000 soldiers and 500 police officers were sent to a town in the northwestern part of El Salvador after a police officer was killed by a suspected gang member, President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday.

The police officer was killed in an attack by suspected gang members on Tuesday in the town of Nueva Concepcion, around 42 miles (67 kilometers) from the capital of San Salvador.

“Since early this morning, we have established a security fence around the municipality of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, with more than 5,000 elements of the @FUERZARMADASV and 500 of the @PNCSV,” Bukele posted on Twitter. “In search of those responsible for the murder and the entire structure of gang members and collaborators who are still hiding in that place.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







