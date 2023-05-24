A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Eli Manning unleashes hilarious roast of brother Peyton Manning

'I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2023 at 9:38pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Peyton Manning won a fair share of awards during his Hall of Fame NFL career, and he is now the proud recipient of a Sports Emmy.

During this week's Sports Emmy Awards, the eldest Manning brother took home the win in the outstanding personality/event analyst category.

Peyton won the prestigious award for his contributions to ESPN's "Manningcast," in which he appeared alongside his brother Eli during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







