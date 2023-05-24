Eli Manning unleashes hilarious roast of brother Peyton Manning

(FOX NEWS) -- Peyton Manning won a fair share of awards during his Hall of Fame NFL career, and he is now the proud recipient of a Sports Emmy.

During this week's Sports Emmy Awards, the eldest Manning brother took home the win in the outstanding personality/event analyst category.

I did not know you could win an Emmy for just telling fans when coaches should call timeout. https://t.co/cb6rSiXHqj — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2023

Peyton won the prestigious award for his contributions to ESPN's "Manningcast," in which he appeared alongside his brother Eli during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.

