Elon Musk doesn't hold back his thoughts on people who work from home

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that working from home is "morally wrong" when others in the service industry still have to show up in person.

"There are some exceptions, but I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake,'″ Musk told CNBC.

"It's like, really, you’re going to work from home and you're going to make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory? You're going to make the people who make your food… that they can't work from home? The people that fix your house — they can't work from home? But, you can? Does that seem morally right?" the billionaire asked. "That's messed up."

