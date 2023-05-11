Elon Musk picks new CEO for Twitter, to start within weeks

(ABC NEWS) -- Elon Musk has chosen a new CEO of Twitter and plans to step down from the role within about six weeks, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Thursday.

Musk, who runs Tesla and Space X, did not disclose the identity of the incoming chief executive. He said he plans to transition to a role as executive chairman and chief technology officer, in which he'll focus on "overseeing product."

The announcement comes months after Musk pledged in December to step down as the head of Twitter as soon as he found someone "foolish enough to take the job."

