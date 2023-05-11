A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Elon Musk picks new CEO for Twitter, to start within weeks

Comes months after pledge to step down as soon as he found someone 'foolish enough to take the job'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2023 at 5:33pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(ABC NEWS) -- Elon Musk has chosen a new CEO of Twitter and plans to step down from the role within about six weeks, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Thursday.

Musk, who runs Tesla and Space X, did not disclose the identity of the incoming chief executive. He said he plans to transition to a role as executive chairman and chief technology officer, in which he'll focus on "overseeing product."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The announcement comes months after Musk pledged in December to step down as the head of Twitter as soon as he found someone "foolish enough to take the job."

TRENDING: Election Fraud for Dummies – 2023 edition

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Elon Musk picks new CEO for Twitter, to start within weeks
Dow closes more than 200 points lower for 4th straight day of losses
'Ridiculous': New bank fees to cover bailouts could be passed on to customers
TV star blows gasket after Trump town hall, calls supporters a 'cult'
Confronting China's war on religion: Part 4
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×