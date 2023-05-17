A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk says George Soros 'hates humanity,' compares him to Jewish supervillain

'Fights to help mutants replace humans as the world's dominant species'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2023 at 9:59am
George Soros (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON POST) -- Elon Musk made a series of attacks on George Soros overnight, tweeting that the Jewish-born investor and liberal philanthropist, who often is subject to virulent antisemitic conspiracy theories, hates humanity and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.”

Musk, who has overseen an increase of antisemitism and other hate speech on Twitter since he bought the social media platform last year, did not give a reason for singling out Soros. But he made his comments three days after Soros’s investment fund reported that it had sold all its stock in Tesla, the electric carmaker that Musk also runs.

And Musk seemed to specifically reference the 92-year-old Holocaust survivor’s background by comparing Soros to Magneto — a Jewish supervillain who “fights to help mutants replace humans as the world’s dominant species,” as Marvel’s official character description puts it.

TRENDING: Have you heard the Gospel of Leviticus?

Read the full story ›

