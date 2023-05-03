A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk: 'Woke mind virus' in schools is 'far beyond what parents realize'

'Free speech used to be a left or a liberal value'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2023 at 8:30pm
Elon Musk (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- During a recent interview on Bill Maher's HBO show, Twitter owner and billionaire Elon Musk warned about the elimination of free speech amid today's woke cancel culture.

"I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech," Musk said. "So, you know, those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous is that it's anti-meritocratic. You can't question things. Even the questioning is bad."

Musk told Maher he's not a conservative, but is more of a moderate when it comes to politics. As CBN News reported last year, the Space X and Tesla founder told a Live podcast at a Miami technology conference that he would classify himself as a "moderate", "neither Republican or Democrat."

Read the full story ›

