Epic collapse of egg prices shown in 1 chart

(ZEROHEDGE) – Throughout most of 2022, consumers were left aghast in supermarkets at the soaring cost of eggs. However, since the end of December, prices have crashed, providing much-needed relief to cash-strapped consumers battered by two years of negative real wage growth.

We first identified the reversal in egg prices in a Feb. 8 note titled "We've Got Great News: Wholesale Egg Prices "Collapse"". This was followed by "Egg Prices Finally Fall After Months Of Non-Stop Price Spikes" in March and "Eggflation Ends With Cal-Maine Shares Down The Most Since 2008" in April.

Now new data from Urner Barry, a market research firm that tracks wholesale food prices, shows its Urner Barry Egg Index continues to plunge. Since peaking at $4.65 per dozen on Dec. 19, wholesale prices are now at .49.

