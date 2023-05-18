A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Epic collapse of egg prices shown in 1 chart

Plunging costs giving much-needed relief to consumers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Throughout most of 2022, consumers were left aghast in supermarkets at the soaring cost of eggs. However, since the end of December, prices have crashed, providing much-needed relief to cash-strapped consumers battered by two years of negative real wage growth.

We first identified the reversal in egg prices in a Feb. 8 note titled "We've Got Great News: Wholesale Egg Prices "Collapse"". This was followed by "Egg Prices Finally Fall After Months Of Non-Stop Price Spikes" in March and "Eggflation Ends With Cal-Maine Shares Down The Most Since 2008" in April.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Now new data from Urner Barry, a market research firm that tracks wholesale food prices, shows its Urner Barry Egg Index continues to plunge. Since peaking at $4.65 per dozen on Dec. 19, wholesale prices are now at .49.

TRENDING: Lone Star State considering own currency – and it's not just Texans who could use it

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former FBI agent says speaking up puts a 'target' on agents' backs
State Department adds mandatory pronouns on official email
Serbians turned over 13,500 guns to government
2 weeks after disaster, 4 children found alive in the Amazon
Mayor claims 50% of New York City hotel rooms are occupied by migrants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×