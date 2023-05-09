A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Everything you've heard about the debt limit is wrong

James D. Agresti: 'If there is a default, it will only be because the Biden administration breaks the law'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:59pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JUST FACTS DAILY) -- Contrary to widespread claims that the U.S. government will default on its debt if Congress doesn’t raise the debt limit, federal law and the Constitution require the Treasury to pay the debt, and it has ample tax revenues to do this.

Nor would Social Security benefits be affected by a debt limit stalemate unless President Biden illegally diverts Social Security revenues to other programs.

The debt limit is a valuable tool for transparency, accountability, and giving voters an ongoing say in how their money is spent.

The Debt Situation

The U.S. national debt has grown by $8.2 trillion since 2020 and is now $31.5 trillion. This is an average debt of $239,763 for every home in the nation.

TRENDING: All Tuckered out

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Everything you've heard about the debt limit is wrong
Trump reacts after jury finds him liable in sex-abuse suit: 'Absolutely no idea who this woman is'
More Americans pray in this 'unexpected' place than in church
School district calls FBI over alleged 'threats' as parents rip trans locker-room policy
Stocks close lower as investors eye inflation data, White House meeting on debt ceiling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×