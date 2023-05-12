A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Ex-Marine accused of killing homeless man turns himself in

Preceded arrest on charge of 2nd-degree manslaughter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:44am
(MSN) – Daniel Penny turned himself in to New York City police on Friday to face criminal charges in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train.

Penny, 24, was seen walking in to the New York City Police Department's 5th Precinct in Chinatown shortly after 8 a.m. ET. He's expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Penny, a former U.S. Marine, did not address the media outside, but his lawyer, Tom Kenniff, told reporters that he "turned himself in here voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his dignity of service to this grateful nation."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







